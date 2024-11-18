  • Menu
It’s time to defeat betrayers: Revanth in Maharashtra

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is one of the star campaigners in poll-bound Maharashtra, urged the voters to teach the traitors a lesson in the elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is one of the star campaigners in poll-bound Maharashtra, urged the voters to teach the traitors a lesson in the elections. Terming the Opposition leaders, including Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Ashok Chavan, as betrayers, he felt that they had become slaves of Gujarat.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhokar Assembly constituency in Nanded district, Revanth Reddy recalled the bravery of Marathas and asked the voters to defeat the leaders who backstabbed their own masters to achieve political goals.

“This is the land of brave men. The time has come that in this battle the traitors are defeated. Eknath Shinde, who was once an auto driver and elevated in ranks to become Minister, betrayed and backstabbed Uddhav Thakrey. Similarly, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, betrayed his own uncle, and Ashok Chavan betrayed the Gandhi family,” he alleged.

