It's time to dump saffron party: KCR

Hyderabad: Calling it a "useless government" which does not know how to run a country, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the saffron party was destroying the country and it was time to send them out.

At a press conference on Monday, KCR said no sector or community benefitted under the BJP rule and vowed to fight against the BJP government saying that he will not accept the divisive politics of the "Bloody BJP. We will go to any extent to fight against them," he said.

"They have no social responsibility. They are for corporates like Adanis and not the common man. The country had never seen such a "third rate" government which behaves like the owner of a "kirana shop," he added. On the other hand, TRS has proved its excellent skills in administration and was much more responsible.

The government had strived hard to create new acreage by completing irrigation projects and offering free power and introducing schemes like Rythu Bandhu. The land value in Telangana has shot up like anything. The cost of agricultural land at many places was between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. If they are adjoining Rajiv Rahadari, the value has gone up to Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore.



He lashed out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy saying that he should have fought like a soldier for the State in the Union Cabinet and forced the Centre to buy paddy.

But he has become a "useless minister". Neither Kishan Reddy nor the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay has any understanding of issues and this was told by senior BJP ministers like Piyush Goyal to him, the chief minister said.