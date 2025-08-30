Jadcherla Govt School Students Win District-Level Heritage Quiz, Enter State Finals

Live
Mahabubnagar: Students of MJPT Government School, Jadcherla, emerged champions in the district-level National Heritage Quiz 2025, securing their place in the upcoming state-level competition to be held in Hyderabad next month.
The district finals were conducted at Gandhi Bhavan, Government B.Ed College, Mahabubnagar, where Raghavendra Goud and G. Vikas from MJPT School scored the highest—110 points—to clinch the top spot. The second place was bagged by students of KGBV Mahabubnagar Rural School.
Organised by the INTACH Foundation, the Heritage Quiz 2025 is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, designed to bring out the hidden talents of rural school children while fostering cultural and heritage awareness.
According to Dr. Nagender Swamy, Convenor of INTACH Mahabubnagar chapter, the quiz was held across 17 mandals in the district over the past month. “It took us three days to cover all mandals. Nearly 400 teams, comprising 800 students from 104 government schools, registered for the event. The overwhelming response shows the enthusiasm of rural students to showcase their knowledge,” he said.
The competition was conducted in multiple stages. In the first phase, mandal-level winners advanced to the district round. On Saturday, the district finale featured both written and oral rounds, testing students’ knowledge, quick thinking, and presence of mind.
The winners were felicitated with prizes and certificates, earning appreciation from teachers, parents, and local dignitaries. The event was praised for encouraging academic excellence while simultaneously instilling heritage awareness among students from government schools.
The victorious team from Jadcherla will now represent Mahabubnagar district at the state-level Heritage Quiz in Hyderabad next month, marking a proud moment for their school and the district.