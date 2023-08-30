Jagadish helps girl to realise her dream of studying engg

Suryapet: It was ten o’clock at night on Monday. Time was running out to confirm the admission by payment of the fee. Only two more hours were left.

The parents who went to get the money did not come as the clock was moving towards the deadline.

Praveena, a native of Namavaram village of Mothe mandal in Suryapet district had passed Intermediate with First Class marks and secured a seat in B Tech Computer Science in SV Engineering College located in Suryapet.

Since Praveena’s father Saidachari and mother Vijaya hailed from a poor family so they did not have enough money to pay the fee. Efforts to get a loan also failed.

As time went by Praveena’s dream to study BTech was about to shatter. Hopes for the future were fading. Suddenly, she remembered that Minister Jagadish Reddy, the MLA of Suryapet who had helped many others like her in the past, might come to her rescue. She reached the Minister’s camp office with his cousin.

The Minister noticed Praveena’s face awash with concern and enquired the student about her problem.

She told the Minister about the fast approaching deadline for the online payment of fee for studying B Tech. There were only two more hours left. Showing his noble gesture, the Minister provided financial aid for admission confirmation.

He provided financial assistance towards fees. He assured the girl he would help her whenever necessary and advised her to study well and reach a higher position.

Praveena and her kin expressed pleasure at the Minister’s gesture to realise her dream of studying engineering. She said that she would never forget the Minister’s help in crucial time and stated that she would serve society after her completing the course.