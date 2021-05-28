Jagadish Reddy calls for giving push to fish farming

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that fish farming would give good returns. He appealed to the farmers to think differently instead of cultivating traditional crops.

He said the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been promoting fish farming, and urged the farmers to focus on fish farming as sufficient water was available in the State.

Reddy along with local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaya on Thursday visited a fish farm being cultivated on a 10-acre farm by a farmer Baddam Ram Reddy at Ammanabolu village of Narketpalli mandal in the district.

Later, he held an interactive meeting with local farmers on traditional crops.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy appreciated farmer Ram Reddy for opting fish farming. Explaining the hardships faced by Ram Reddy in fish farming to the farmers, the Minister emphasised on the need for radical changes in the agriculture sector.

He said farmer Ram Reddy has proved that fish farming gives high profits and added that deriving inspiration from farmers like Ram Reddy, all farmers must focus on alternative crops.

Special attention must be paid to fish farming along with groundnut, red gram, green gram and millets cultivation so that more profits can be achieved with less investment.

Minister was accompanied by Narketpalli MPP Soodireddy Narender Reddy, former MPP Regatti Mallikarjun Reddy and local TRS leaders.