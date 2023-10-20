Jagadish Reddy criticises Gandhi family’s rule

Suryapet: In a strongly-worded media conference held at the BRS district party office in Suryapet on Thursday, Suryapet MLA and State Minister for Energy, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, took a jab at the Gandhi family and the Congress party’s leadership.

Minister Jagadish Reddy highlighted what he called the irony of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s claims about family rule, given their role in sidelining Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party, who was democratically elected.

Reddy went on to criticise Rahul Gandhi’s credentials, stating that the only qualification he possesses is the right of inheritance within the Congress party. He also accused the Congress party of being immersed in scandals and corruption.

Expressing the sentiment of the people of Telangana, the minister claimed that the residents of the State find it laughable to hear Rahul Gandhi speak about family rule. He further took a dig at Rahul’s speech, suggesting that it appeared as if he was reading a script written by someone of questionable character.

Turning his attention to the allegations of corruption in Telangana’s Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha projects, Reddy questioned how Rahul Gandhi could claim that there had been corruption of lakhs of crores. He challenged the absence of formal complaints if such large-scale corruption had occurred.

He also delved into historical context, suggesting that the Gandhi family had benefited from the goodwill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern regions, alluding to the infamous Bofors case. He claimed that the Congress party’s selective focus on the Gujarat elections showcased the mutual understanding between Congress and BJP.

Highlighting the achievements of the BRS government, the Minister contrasted it with the Congress party’s performance in Karnataka. He asserted that the BRS government had fulfilled promises that were not even part of its manifesto, while the Congress party had failed to deliver on its commitments within 100 days.

The media conference also saw the participation of several prominent leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, district library chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, municipal vice-chairman Putta Kishore, and party leader Ganduri Prakash.