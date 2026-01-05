Jagga Reddy hails govt PPT on irrigation as correct; dubs Harish Rao’s as ‘bogus’

Hyderabad: TelanganaPCC working president T Jagga Reddy has described ’CM Revanth Reddy’s and Uttam Kumar Reddy’s irrigation power point presentation as ‘correct’, while Harish Rao’s presentation as ‘bogus’.

At a press conference here, Jagga Reddy said when Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sampath Kumar questioned why the irrigation projects were not completed, BRS got them suspended from the Assembly when it was in power. MLAs Rajagopal Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy were not even given microphones to speak. He stated that ‘we built a hundred projects and never bragged even once; you (Harish Rao) built one project and bragged a hundred times’.

Pointing Rao’s claims that Telangana people started drinking water only after he became a minister, Jagga Reddy asked why didn’t he say in the Assembly what he said in the BRS Bhavan?

He asked ’are Telangana people drinking water only because of Kaleshwaram?; has Congress done nothing since Independence?; who built Manjeera and Singur?;the two projects were built for the twin cities; when Manjeera water reached the city, KCR was living in Hyderabad itself; Harish was very young at that time’

Reddy quipped:“who can even understand the additions and subtractions shown by Harish?; KCR and Harish became adults drinking Manjeera and Singur water; today they are abusing Congress; again, they have started saying “Andhra people”;by shouting “Andhra people are stealing water,” KCR became CM for ten years. You grew up drinking water from projects built by Congress, and now you are spreading false propaganda against us. Congress completed 90 per cent of the works of Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, and Bhima projects. When KCR was asked to complete the remaining 10 per cent, he ignored it”.

Reddy questioned: ’Harish, don’t you remember suspending Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for asking about pending projects in the Assembly? now he is talking big; why didn’t you say for ten years that Andhra people were stealing water?; you spoke about Andhra people only until you came to power; during the GHMC elections, you said if a thorn pricks Andhra person’s foot, you’d remove it with your mouth; you are the ones who abused Andhra people; you yourself said you’d remove the thorn with your mouth; now again you are bringing up Andhra people; what’s wrong if two Chief Ministers talk to each other?”

Referring to the verbal exchanges between CM and KCR, Reddy remarked: When Revanth said: “I’ll skin KCR alive,” KCR replied, “I’ll cut off your tongue.” What’s wrong inthat?; when you are in power, you don’t remember Andhra people’s water plunder. When you are in Opposition, suddenly you remember Andhra people’s plunder; when KCR was a minister during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule, there was no issue of “Andhra people; When KCR was CM, there was no Andhra issue; the Andhra issue comes to the surface only when KCR is in opposition; what’s the meaning of this?; if KCR and Chandrababu meet as CM, it’s fine; if KCR and Jagan meet as CM, it’s fine; but if Chandrababu and Revanth Reddy meet as CM, is it wrong?Answer this, Harish Rao”.

Reddy said: “Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy undertook a padayatra and promised free electricity; after becoming CM under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, YSR signed the first file on free electricity; as a result, barren lands turned green; this is Congress history; if Revanth came from TDP, didn’t KCR also come from TDP?; Isn’t Harish also from TDP? when the statehood movement was going on, why did TDP and BRS form an alliance?; what’s wrong if Revanth talks to Naidu? when you allied with TDP, where did Harish Rao’s intelligence go?; why didn’t you tell your uncle not to form a wrong alliance?; they are trying to blame us”.