Jagga Reddy lashes out at Kishan for writing to Sonia on six guarantees

Hyderabad: TelanganaPCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Sunday lashed out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi regarding the state government’s six guarantees. He said if Reddy had written to PM Narendra Modi about the latter’s promises, then he would have had the eligibility to write to Sonia.

At a press conference here, Reddy asserted that Kishan’s letter has no value, while pointing out that Modi had said if the BJP was given a chance, black money stashed abroad would be brought back; every poor person in the country would be given Rs 15 lakh each; to provide 2 crore jobs every year; even after 11 years, Modi has not fulfilled these promises.

The senior Congress leader claimed that ‘in Telangana and AP, Modi is a zero; BJP leaders have no moral right to question Sonia.’ Referring to the party promises, he said under the Mahalakshmi scheme we are implementing free RTC bus travel for women and gas cylinders at Rs 500; the promise of giving Rs 2,500 to women will be implemented very soon; under Rythu Bharosa, we have implemented farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh; we are giving a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy crops; a scheme to provide Rs 12,000 to agricultural labourers is under process; the government is working on identifying tenant farmers; under Gruha Jyothi, we are providing 200 units of free electricity; we have given 3,500 Indiramma houses per constituency; where house-sites are not available, efforts have begun to purchase land from farmers and distribute it to the poor; Rajiv Aarogyasri coverage has been increased to Rs 10 lakh; we are arranging funds to provide a Rs 4,000 pension; we are providing fine rice and issuing ration cards; have implemented 70 per cent of what we promised within two years.

Reddy stated that ‘even after 11 years, there is no sign of fulfilment of the two promises Modi made; is Kishan Reddy, as a Union minister, ready for a debate on Modi’s promises and Congress promises?, he sought to know, while asserting that of the 13 promises given under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul we have completed 10 promises. Modi promised to reduce prices of essential commodities within 100 days, but even after 11 years, he has not done it’.

The TPCC leader said ‘It would have been better if you (Kishan Reddy) had first written a letter to Modi on all these issues; now, write a letter to Modi; then we will respond to the letter you wrote to Sonia’.