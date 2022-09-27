Jagga Reddy slams back YS Sharmila, calls her a BJP agent

Hyderabad: Responding to YSRTP president YS Sharmila's remarks, Congress MLA Jagga Reddy slammed back saying that she can never become the CM of Telangana. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he alleged that Sharmila is a BJP agent. He adviced Vijayamma to make Sharmila as AP CM. "I don't understand as to why she launched padayatra," he said.

"It is unfortunate to say that I am covert to TRS Minister K Taraka Rama Rao," he mentioned and flayed family members of YS Rajashekar Reddy to divide AP into three States and become CMs just like three capitals.

Jagga Reddy said fight in next Assembly elections is between the Congress and TRS while BJP is in confusion. "Sharmila is making unnecessary nuisance in Telangana," he criticised and stated that he will meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and urge him to continue Aarogyasri scheme which will benefit the poor.