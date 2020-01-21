Jagga Reddy's remarks against Harish slammed

Siddipet: TRS youth leaders and activists on Monday condemned the remarks of Jagga Reddy against Finance Minister Harish Rao.

Speaking to media persons, they termed the comments laughable. "Harish Rao played a vital role in Telangana agitation and is rendering tireless services in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," they added

Mandal TRS youth president Mokilla Srikanth Reddy, minority wing president MD Firoz, mandal secretary Gaddam Mahipal Reddy, Thati Raja Mahender, Gurram Bala Raju, Rajashekar and Venkat Reddy were among those present.