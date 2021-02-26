Jagitial: MLC Kavitha vows to develop temples

Jagitial: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with State Planning Commission Vice-President Boinpalli Vinod Kumar, District Collector Ravi and MLA Ravi Shankar on Thursday performed a special puja at Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jagtiala District.

The temple priests welcomed her with Poornakumbh after which the temple officials handed over portrait of Lord along with the Teertha prasadam to MLC Kavitha.

Addressing media Kavitha said, "Thousands of Hanuman initiates come to the Kondagattu during Hanuman Jayanthi."

Kondagattu is one of the most famous shrine in the country, added Kavitha. She assured that the TRS government will work for the development of temples. "The credit for allocating budget for temples goes to the Telangana government alone," she asserted.

Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy would soon be developed on the lines of Yadadri while the details are awaited. She said, "details on this will be disclosed soon as she will work for the development of the temple."

The event was attended by Choppadandi MLA Ravi Shankar, Telangana Finance chairman Rajesham Goud, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Vasantha and former Karimnagar district chairperson Tula Uma minority leader Sajid khan.