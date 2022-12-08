Jagtial erupts in joy as KCR announces Rs 100 cr for district

Jagtial: After the formation of the State, as part of administrative convenience, three new districts were formed in the joint Karimnagar district, in which Sircilla and Peddapalli Collectorates were already inaugurated and Jagtial Collectorate was inaugurated by CM KCR on Wednesday.

The people of the district expressed their joy that Jagtial district Collectorate, whose inauguration was postponed several times after its construction, was finally inaugurated. The district was formed with 14 mandals and three municipalities.

It was the first time in the State that the foundation stone of the party office and the medical college were laid on the same day. The officer's quarters were equipped with the most modern and spacious facilities.

After the opening of the party office, the CM congratulated district TRS president and Korutla MLA Vidyasagar Rao and made him sit on the chair. After the inauguration of the new Collectorate, he congratulated Collector G Ravi and made him to sit on the chair.

CM reached Jagtial a little later than the scheduled time and reached the assembly hall at 4.08 pm. The leaders of various parties were detained by police in view of the CM's tour to the district.

When the CM KCR announced that would allocate Rs 100 crore for the development of Kondagattu, he got a special response from the public. For a week before the public meeting, ministers T Harish Rao and Koppula Eshwar, MLAs Sanjay Kumar Vidyasagar Rao, DCMS Chairman Srikanth Reddy had been continuously monitoring the arrangements for the CM's meeting.