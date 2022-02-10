Jagtial: Girl elopes with boyfriend, steals Rs 6 lakh from home

A girl stole Rs 6 lakh from her house and eloped with her boyfriend here in a village of Medipally mandal of Jagtial district. Based on the complaint of the girl's father, the police caught the couple on Thursday and handed over the cash and the girl to the parents.



According to the police, the girl befriended a boy with whom she eloped 10 days ago and decided to get married. However, on the request of the boy, she stole Rs 6 lakh from her house which her father kept in the house. The girl's father who found his daughter and the cash were missing approached the police who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Korutla CI Rajasekhar Raju said that youngsters need to be put in the righ path and advised them not to spoil their lives in the name of love. He also appreciated Medipally SI Sudheer Rao, staff members Chandrasekhar, Bhagwan and Vijay.