Jagtial: Govt supporting SHGs to help women become financially strong

Jagtial: Every woman must become financially independent and for that, the Telangana government is determined to support the Self Help Groups (SHGs), said TRS Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar.

The MLA along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha inaugurated the turmeric and other food grains processing machine which was set up by the representatives of SHGs with the cooperation of Telangana government and support extended by the ICS Foundation, here in Anthargam village of Jagtial mandal of the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar wished the members of SHGs to earn profits by producing quality food products. "The members of SHGs stood as example for others by establishing the food processing machines on their own.

The Telangana government is sanctioning loans to SHGs for low rate of interest and is enabling them to grow strong economically," the MLA noted. Dava Vasantha, speaking on the occasion, said that the TRS government by investing Rs 500 crore along with other sops was encouraging the women through SHGs so that they could lead a respectable life in the society.

"The women must utilise these opportunities and schemes that were introduced for their sake and must become financially strong," she appealed.

MPP Gangaram Goud, Rythu Bandhu Mandal convener Ravinder Reddy, Sarpanch Bonagiri Narayana, MPTC Srinivas, vice-Sarpanch Nomula Shekar Reddy, Mandala Sarpanch Forum president John, TRS leaders Gangarajam and Srinivas and DRDA Project Director Lakshmi Naryanaya were present along with others.