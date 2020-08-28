Jagtial man who accidentally crossed Oman border 5 years ago, returns home

A man from Jagtial district in Telangana accidentally crossed Oman border and reached Dubai five years ago on rumours of getting better job oppurtunities has finally returned to his home on Thursday.

Jangili Peddulu of Nagunoor village of Sarangapur mandal in Jagtial returned reached Hyderabad from Dubai via Mumbai. Peddulu said that he believed the rumours and crossed the border which put him behind bars. With the help of a social worker in Dubai, Jytha Narayana who helped Peddulu to get a temporary passport from the Indian consulate in Dubai and also obtained permission from the Dubai immigration department to leave the country.

While Bheem Reddy Mandha, an expatriate labour leader from India, sent documents proving Jangili Peddulu's nationality.

Peddulu said that several migrant workers from India stranded in Dubai and Sharjah after illegally crossing the borders from Oman.

In a similar case, Mulkala Sathyam, a native of Nakkalapet village under the Dharmapuri mandal in Jagtial district also stranded in Dubai. His wife alleged that Sathyam who was working for Al-Turki as a construction worker was transferred to Dubai and the company taken his passport and he was unable to return India.

To verify his citizenship, the consulate needs clearance from the Indian ministry of external affairs which can be done only through the local authorities. Sathyam's wife approached the district collector and sought help to bring back her husband to the country. She appealed to the collector to coordinate with the Indian consulate in Dubai and Ministry of external affairs to obtain the temporary passport.