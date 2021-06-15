Jagtial: No talks held with TRS says L Ramana

Jagtial: Telugu Desam Party Telangana State president L Ramana has clarified that he had not held any talks with the TRS leadership. This, he said in the backdrop of rumours doing rounds in political circles in the State about his possible changing of loyalty.

Speaking at a press conference at his house in Jagtial town on Monday, Ramana said that he never cared for positions in his political life and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people for 27 years while working diligently for the tasks assigned to him by the TDP leadership. 'I have been in TDP for 27 years and I am a follower of late NT Rama Rao and the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu,' he noted.

Ramana described himself as a leader, who stays with the people and works for them. He explained that in the current situation, the party was doing its part for those, who believed in the party and voted for the party.

"TDP is a political university and I am a perpetual student. At present I am trying to adapt to the changing political situations and attitudes. My future decision would be based on everyone's ideas and suggestions," the TDP leader said.

The propaganda on social media about my party change was untrue and any information regarding the matter would be revealed through the media, Ramana said adding he would discuss with TDP activists, leaders and followers about changing of party and abide by their decision.

Commenting on the work being done by State and Central governments, the TDP leader said the former was going ahead by setting up medical colleges in the districts and latter was offering free Covid vaccination to all. He felt that no party would experiment in Huzurabad by-elections by fielding a BC candidate.

The party leaders Mahankali Rajanna, Dayyala Malla Reddy, Niranjan, Korukanti Ramu, Gangadhar, Surender Reddy, Chakrapani, Vishweshwar, Azgarkhan and others were present.