Jagtial: TRS MLA performs free eye surgeries

Jagtial: Free eye surgeries were conducted on 21 patients at an eye-testing camp in the city marking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday on Thursday.

The local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar performed the operations at Pavani Hospital. He said he was happy at serving the needy on the occasion of CM KCR's birthday. Of all the countries in the world, India has highest number of eye patients, he said.

That was why the CM KCR introduced Kanti Velugu programme to offer free eye care to the needy, he informed. The MLA said at the eye camp at Pavani Hospital, free spectacles and medicines were given to the needy. The patients thanked the MLA for his kind gesture. Dr Vijay, KDCC director Ramchander Rao and others were present.