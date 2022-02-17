  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jagtial: TRS MLA performs free eye surgeries

Free eye surgeries were conducted at Jagtial on the occasion of CM KCRs birthday on Thursday
x

Free eye surgeries were conducted at Jagtial on the occasion of CM KCR's birthday on Thursday

Highlights

Free eye surgeries were conducted on 21 patients at an eye-testing camp in the city marking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday on Thursday.

Jagtial: Free eye surgeries were conducted on 21 patients at an eye-testing camp in the city marking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday on Thursday.

The local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar performed the operations at Pavani Hospital. He said he was happy at serving the needy on the occasion of CM KCR's birthday. Of all the countries in the world, India has highest number of eye patients, he said.

That was why the CM KCR introduced Kanti Velugu programme to offer free eye care to the needy, he informed. The MLA said at the eye camp at Pavani Hospital, free spectacles and medicines were given to the needy. The patients thanked the MLA for his kind gesture. Dr Vijay, KDCC director Ramchander Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X