Jairam Ramesh reacts on BRS party, says it must adopt VRS after Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad: Reacting to the new political party BRS by Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, Jairam Ramesh, a senior member of the Congress, stated that after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, TRS won't become BRS but must adopt VRS.

He declared that the Congress would provide the State of Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS) if it wins the general election of 2024.

Speaking to party members in Kurnool on Tuesday, the former minister claimed that, in accordance with former AICC President Rahul Gandhi, the AP Special Category Status case will receive the green light as soon as Congress establishes a government in the Central government with support from people.