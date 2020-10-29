Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind extends financial help to flood victims at Nidamanoor

Nidmanoor (Nalgonda): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind district president Moulana Sayed Asanuddin Khasimi stated that the organisation has distributed financial assistance of Rs 5.65 lakh to 82 flood-affected families of Nidamanoor in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Thursday.

Asanuddin Khasimi said that the recent rains coupled with floods had filled grief in about 50 families, who were living near canal in Nidamanoor and as many as 27 houses were collapsed and household items of many families got washed away in floods. The victims were provided shelter in a local government school and food was distributed to them.

After Knowing the pitiable condition of these victims, a team of delegates led by the organisation General Secretary Moulana Akbar Khan, met the victims. As part of extending help to the victim families, along with organization Nidmanoor mandal president Moulana Firasatulla and other leaders, organization district president Moulana Sayed Asanuddin Khasimi handed over Rs 5.65 lakh financial aid to 82 victim families. Khasimi said these families could purchase essential commodities, household items and carry out repairs to their damaged houses with this money.