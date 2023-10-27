Jamuna leads husband Eatala’s poll campaign

Karimnagar: Six-time MLA Eatala Rajender is entering the fray once again in Huzurabad and Gajwel on BJP ticket.

His wife Jamuna Reddy who campaigned for Rajender in the by-elections seems to be taking full responsibility for the Huzurabad election campaign. Rajender is said to be focusing on Gajwel as he announced that he will spend more time in Gajwel.

In the recently held meeting of BJP workers in Huzurabad, the leaders and workers asked Jamuna Reddy to take the responsibility of coordinating the cadre. She has contacts with all the leaders in Huzurabad constituency. Besides that she also has the experience of speaking in various political meetings.

After Rajender left BRS, Jamuna has been participating in all meetings along with her husband. She was on stage during the recent visit of BJP leader Rajnath Singh to Jammikunta and became a special attraction.

It is learnt that Jamuna Reddy planned to stay in Huzurabad and campaign.