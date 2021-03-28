Jana Reddy tears into TRS propaganda

Nagarjuna Sagar: Political heat is picking up in the campaign for the Nalgonda Assembly by-election. Congress candidate K Jana Reddy, who is a strong candidate and seven-time MLA, tore into the TRS propaganda that the constituency did not witness any development under his leadership.

Addressing a huge gathering at a public meeting held at Halia, which consists of tribal voters in Sagar constituency, Jana Reddy said that the TRS had no right to question what he had done for the constituency.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao very well knows what Jana Reddy had done but for political reasons, he will not speak about it. He said because the TRS feared him, they were resorting to distribution of huge money and were trying to buy some leaders. He called upon the local workers and leaders not to fall prey to such machinations.

He said TRS should realise that the roads in the Sagar constituency were much better than what one sees in Siddipet or Gajwel.

He said because of his efforts, the constituency has 953-km long roads while not more than 253 km of roads were laid in KCR, KTR and Harish Rao's constituencies. He challenged KCR to counter him with facts and figures. "I won't accept any explanation by his cronies," he added.

He further said that Jana Reddy had strived to see that about two lakh acres was irrigated in this constituency and this was a record by itself in the State if not in the country.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka , Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and T Jeevan Reddy and other leaders participated in the meeting.

They mocked KCR saying that it had become a habit for him to announce sops at election meetings and try to lure voters. They demanded that the chief minister explain what the government had done for the constituency in the last six years.