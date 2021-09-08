Jangaon: Collector coughs up challan amount

Jangaon: In a development that stands as a beacon to the motorists, the administration cleared the pending challans against the Jangaon district Collector's official vehicle (TS27A 0001) on Tuesday.

The website of the Telangana State Police's integrated e-Challan system showed 'no pending challans'. It may be mentioned that , the official vehicle of the Jangaon District Collector is found to have violated traffic rules not once but as many as 23 times in about a couple of years between February 24, 2020 to August 31, 2021.

The challan amount pending against the vehicle was Rs 22,905 as on Monday (September 6). It may be mentioned here that The Hans India had carried a story – Collector's vehicle flouts rules 23 times – about the traffic violation on September 7 Warangal edition.

