Jangaon: Collector's vehicle flouts rules 23 times

Jangaon: In a shocking revelation, the official vehicle of the Jangaon District Collector is found to have violated traffic rules not once but as many as 23 times in about a couple of years.

The traffic wing which goes hammer and tongs against the common people appears to be feigning ignorance in this case. Beginning with February 2020, the Collector's vehicle bearing TS27A 0001 has made a mockery of traffic rules 23 times.

But for five violations in the Jangaon district area, all the others were recorded in Hyderabad and its surroundings. No less than 13 times it violated traffic rules on the outer ring road of Hyderabad.

Telangana State Police's Integrated e-Challan system shows that all the violations were booked under 'Over speeding/Dangerous Driving' except one under 'Stop line/ Zebra line Crossing.'

It may be mentioned that each violation costs the vehicle owner Rs 1,000 plus Rs 35 user charges. In all, the challan amount pending against the vehicle was Rs 22,905 on Monday, September 06.

It may be mentioned that K Nikhila was the Collector of Jangaon until recently before she was transferred to Vikarabad district.