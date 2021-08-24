Jangaon: Congress demands Dalit Bandhu for all

Jangaon: Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in the entire State.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said that KCR must to resign from his post and make a Dalit the Chief Minister of Telangana to show his love towards the distressed sections. "The TRS government failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people for the last seven years. Moreover, KCR betrayed the people by looting the resources in the State," Reddy alleged.

KCR who failed to disburse three acre land and a double bedroom house to each Dalit family now started a new drama by promising Dalit Bandhu to lure the voters ahead of by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly, Reddy said. He said that it would not be possible for KCR to hoodwink the people all the time. "Time has come for the people to question the people's representatives of TRS party why Dalit Bandhu scheme is only being implemented in Huzurabad constituency only ," he said.

The DCC chief said that Congress is the party that worked for the empowerment of Dalits – politically and economically.

Further, Janga Raghava Reddy demanded the resignation of Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao who represents Palakurthy constituency. He accused Errabelli of ignoring the development of the constituency. "The by-poll will trigger development of Palakurthy if Errabelli quits from his post. The TRS Government will allocate more funds to win the by-election," he said.

Senior Congress leaders Pramod Kumar, Dommati Sambaiah, Dr Laxminarayana Naik, Nalla Sriram, Rapaka Satyanarayana and Dharavath Suresh were among others present.