Jangaon: End despotic rule of KCR

Jangaon: Life has become miserable for people, who fought hard for separate Telangana, hoping a turnaround in their fate, Telangana Jana Samithi chief Prof Kodandaram said.

Prof Kodandaram, who is contesting for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency, met a large number of youth and employees as part of his election campaign here on Tuesday.

He said that the TRS government betrayed the people by not fulfilling their aspirations. "In fact, people's woes doubled in their self-rule. The lives of private lecturers and teachers are in distress with the government turning a blind eye," he said.

On the other hand, students were put to hardships with the government failing to release fee reimbursement and scholarships, Prof Kodandaram said. He alleged that Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy was misusing the power for his gains. The overall situation reflects that a dictatorial rule is on in Telangana, he added.

The advocate couple's murder in Peddapally district indicates a perfect example for the tyrannic rule of KCR, Prof Kodandaram said, emphasising the need for another agitation to set the governance in right direction. Further, he explained the need for giving a jolt to the TRS government in the ensuing elections to Graduates constituency.