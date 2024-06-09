Jayapradham IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha to be held on 16th of this month. IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy

Bhadradri Kothagudem district: As part of the schedule of IFTU Mahasabha, IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy asked the workers. He was speaking at a meeting of IFTU Manuguru area key workers held at the local IFTU office on Sunday Participated and spoke.

On this occasion, he said that if the working class of the previous generations fought and shed blood and achieved rights and laws, the governments that should apply those laws to the working class and provide legal rights and facilities have neglected their responsibilities and divided 44 laws into four sections to rob the labor of the workers cheaply to the corporate powers and have restricted the workers without any rights.

They are trying to make them slaves. He said that there is a need for the working class to fight against the anti-labour policies of the governments, for the protection of their rights and for a better life. IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha will be held on 16th of this month as a part of IFTU Mahasabha for building strong labor movements. Asked to do.

In this meeting IFTU district leaders B. Malsur, Jella. Ashok, president of progressive Singareni contract workers union Manuguru branch, secretaries V. Janaiah, P. Sanjiva Reddy, Municipal Workers Union state leaders Battula. Venkateshwarlu, Branch Secretary P. Lakshminarayana, branch leaders P. Narasimha Rao, N. Trimurtulu, OB workers leaders J. Yakaya Others participated.