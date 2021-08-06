Jayashankar fought for statehood to Telangana till his last: Harish Rao

Prof K Jayashankar, ideologue of Telangana had fought for the statehood till his last and his life story would be an inspiration to the youngsters, said Finance minister T Harish Rao offering tributes to Jayashankar.



Rao offered garland to the statue of Jayashankar here at Mustabad circle in Siddipet district marking his 87th birth anniversary.

He lauded Jayashankar services and said that Telangana is moving forward to realise the dreams of the ideologue. "He had a clear vision about Telangana's future and created a direction to the Telangana movement to achieve statehood," Harish Rao said.

"Various welfare schemes being launched by the government were inspired by him," he added.