JEE Mains Begins Tomorrow: Two Sessions Daily Until January 30

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains is set to commence tomorrow and will continue until January 30. The prestigious national-level examination will be conducted in two sessions each day.

The first session is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second session will take place from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Aspirants are advised to report to their respective examination centers well in advance to ensure a smooth entry process.

This highly competitive exam is a gateway for students aiming to secure admissions to top engineering institutes, including the IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions across the country.

Candidates are urged to carry their admit cards, valid photo identification, and strictly adhere to the instructions mentioned in the guidelines.