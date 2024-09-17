Live
- Ayija BJP Celebrates Telangana Liberation Day and Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday
- Ganesh Visarjan: Peaceful Immersion Process Underway in Hyderabad, says CP
- Social media platforms must register with DIPR: Meghalaya govt
- Collective Efforts Ensure Peaceful Ganesh Immersion: Cyberabad CP
- Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel
- Softening of WPI inflation to cut production costs, demand surge for consumption
- ‘Humbled & honoured’, says PM Modi on receiving birthday wishes
- Atishi as Chief Minister will be national security concern: Tarun Chugh
- Praja Palana Day Celebrations at Cyberabad CPO
- Telangana Government to Announce New Policy for SMEs Tomorrow
Just In
Jeevan Reddy Appreciates Praja Paripalana Dinotsavam
Highlights
Senior leader Jeevan Reddy has expressed his appreciation for the "Praja Paripalana Day." He praised the move, highlighting that there is unanimous support for the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue.
Jagityal: Senior leader Jeevan Reddy has expressed his appreciation for the "Praja Paripalana Day." He praised the move, highlighting that there is unanimous support for the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue.
Reddy questioned why the previous government had not taken steps to install the statue earlier and encouraged opposition parties to support this initiative without political bias. He emphasised the importance of such decisions for celebrating Telangana's heritage and governance.
By commending the decision, Reddy aims to foster unity and broader support for the state's cultural and governance initiatives.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS