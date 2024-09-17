  • Menu
Jeevan Reddy Appreciates Praja Paripalana Dinotsavam

Jeevan Reddy
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy 

Highlights

Senior leader Jeevan Reddy has expressed his appreciation for the "Praja Paripalana Day." He praised the move, highlighting that there is unanimous support for the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue.

Jagityal: Senior leader Jeevan Reddy has expressed his appreciation for the "Praja Paripalana Day." He praised the move, highlighting that there is unanimous support for the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue.

Reddy questioned why the previous government had not taken steps to install the statue earlier and encouraged opposition parties to support this initiative without political bias. He emphasised the importance of such decisions for celebrating Telangana's heritage and governance.

By commending the decision, Reddy aims to foster unity and broader support for the state's cultural and governance initiatives.

