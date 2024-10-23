Jeevan Reddy kicks up a storm over close aide’s murder, stages protest

Hyderabad: Following his close aide’s murder in Jagtial, senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy created a political stir by staging a dharna against the government for its ‘failure’ in maintaining law and order. He rode roughshod when PCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other party leaders tried to pacify over the phone, triggering speculation of him resigning from the party this time.

The murder of former MPTC, M Ganga Reddy, in Jabitapur village allegedly by his political rivals on Monday triggered political tension in the area. Blaming this on his own party’s State leadership, Jeevan Reddy alleged that encouraging defections from BRS and increased dependence on those leaders was to be blamed. He, along with his supporters, held a massive dharna near the old bus stand of Jagtial.

Expressing his anguish over the murder of the party leader, he wondered if this was the fate meted out by the Congress party leader, who is in power, then what about the commoners. Alleging that this was a well-planned act by his political rivals, the MLC blamed the BRS for creating lawlessness in the district. He also questioned the police over its ‘failure’ to avert the murder in the area, which is already facing political tension. “When Congress leaders have no protection, what’s the point?” he asked.

Earlier in June, the MLC strongly opposed the induction of BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar into the party fold, and this was only resolved after the High Command intervened. Jeevan Reddy has lost in the 2023 Assembly polls to Sanjay. The rivalry persisted over the past several years and only escalated following Jeevan Reddy’s defeat in 2018 to the incumbent. Prior to this in 2014, Jeevan Reddy won as MLA by defeating Sanjay.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Goud, who called the MLC on the phone, failed to pacify him, as Jeevan Reddy refused to speak. The PCC president not only assured him of justice and thorough police investigation but also involved Minister D Sridhar Babu for trouble-shooting the matter beforehand. “He is grieving the loss of his close aide and could not speak properly at this juncture. The accused has already surrendered to the police. Sridhar Babu is in touch with him,” said PCC president.