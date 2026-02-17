Jeevan Reddy mulls exit amid Jagtial municipal chairman row

Senior Congress leader and former MLA T Jeevan Reddy has stated that he is seriously considering whether to continue in the party. Expressing deep concern over an uncertain future, he questioned how much longer he would have to endure persistent insults. Differences between the Jeevan Reddy and Jagtial MLA Sanjay factions escalated during the recent municipal elections.

Although Congress secured a majority, a deadlock ensued over the selection of the chairperson. Both groups engaged in intense camp politics, resulting in a candidate from the Sanjay faction being elected to the post. Jeevan Reddy expressed significant impatience with this outcome.

He remarked that this election is not the end and warned that as long as Sanjay remains in Jagtial, harassment of loyalists will continue. He questioned if the constituency had been signed over to the MLA and noted that the BRS legislator had effectively been given control over the local Congress unit. While the Speaker claims the MLA has not officially changed parties, Jeevan Reddy described the relationship as a mere family affair with Congress.

He urged the party leadership to respect worker sentiments, particularly in areas where leaders have recently switched allegiances, fearing similar issues across other districts in the state. He remains undecided on his next political move while monitoring the reaction of high command.