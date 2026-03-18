Jeevan Reddy reiterates exit from Congress; decision soon

Senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday indicated that his exit from the party is certain, saying he has already made up his mind and will formally announce his decision soon.

Addressing the media in Jagtial, Jeevan Reddy said, “I have already taken a decision. I will announce it within three days. A majority of party activists and my supporters have advised me to quit, and I will respect their opinion.” He added that the final announcement would be made at a public meeting in Jagtial. The senior leader expressed emotional distress over ending his four-decade-long association with the Congress party. “It is painful to break a relationship of over 40 years,” he said.

Jeevan Reddy also launched a sharp attack on Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar, questioning his political stand and alleged interference in Congress affairs. “Nobody knows, which party Sanjay Kumar belongs to. He is asking me to work with him. While there is nothing wrong in working with the government for development, is it right for him to interfere in Congress internal matters and candidates selection?” he asked.

He recalled that he had raised concerns during the municipal elections about internal issues within the party and held Sanjay Kumar responsible for the current situation. “The same person is now asking me to work with him. Who is he to offer me such a proposal?” Jeevan Reddy questioned.

He further alleged that Sanjay Kumar and those backing him are the primary reasons behind his decision to leave the party. He also said the Congress high command must take responsibility for the developments.

Reiterating his stance, Jeevan Reddy said he would continue to work sincerely wherever he is, but confirmed that a final decision regarding his political future would be announced shortly.