Jeevan Reddy scotches rumours of joining BRS

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy on Saturday dismissed rumours circulating in political circles that he is planning to shift his loyalties to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Speculation about a possible switch gained momentum following Jeevan Reddy’s recent expressions of dissatisfaction within the Congress, particularly over the growing association of Sanjay Kumar, the BRS MLA from Jagtial, with Congress leaders.

Jeevan Reddy had earlier voiced concern over what he described as continued “humiliation” within the party and questioned the leadership’s decision to give importance to Sanjay Kumar. The differences between the two leaders reportedly intensified during the recent urban local body elections in Jagtial. As part of a compromise formula worked out by the Congress leadership, Sanjay Kumar’s faction was allowed to hold the Mayor’s post for the first two-and-a-half years.

Expressing displeasure over the arrangement, Jeevan Reddy had publicly stated that he was reconsidering whether to continue in the Congress party.

Amid the speculation on Saturday that he had established contact with BRS leaders, Jeevan Reddy clarified his position while speaking to a section of the media. “I have said several times recently that I have no interest in continuing in the Congress party. However, I have not announced anywhere that I am quitting the party,” he said. He also denied having any discussions with leaders of other political parties. “No BRS leader has contacted me. If I decide to change the party, I will inform the media first. There is no truth in the rumours circulating now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress insiders say that Jeevan Reddy’s dissatisfaction may be linked to expectations over a Rajya Sabha nomination that reportedly did not materialise, which they believe may have contributed to his repeated statements expressing frustration with the party leadership.