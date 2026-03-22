Jeevan Reddy sticks to exit plan despite Cong outreach

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy has reiterated his intention to proceed with his proposed political move, even as party leaders step up efforts to persuade him to remain in the Congress.

Addressing his supporters, Jeevan Reddy confirmed that the important meeting scheduled for March 25 will be held as planned.

“God ordered… and I am following. All party activists should be ready,” he said, signaling his firm’s resolve amid speculation over his possible exit.

Sources said that during a meeting with ministers on Saturday, Jeevan Reddy expressed deep dissatisfaction with the party high command, questioning why he should continue despite what he described as repeated humiliation and lack of respect.

He reportedly told the ministers that the only solution to his grievances was sidelining MLAs who had defected into the Congress.

He also raised personal concerns, asking what explanation he should give his family for continuing in the party despite ongoing insults.

Earlier, ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman, along with MLA Medipally Satyam, met Jeevan Reddy at his residence in Jagtial.

The meeting lasted over an hour as part of efforts to pacify the senior leader. Sridhar Babu later told the media that Jeevan Reddy’s concerns would be conveyed to the party high command, acknowledging his four-decade-long service.

Despite these assurances, Jeevan Reddy remained firm, stating, “There is no change in my decision. I will reveal full details tomorrow.”He also criticized the party for straying from the ideals of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Reports suggest he may formally resign on March 25.