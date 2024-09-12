Jewellery snatcher held, 30 gm gold chain recovered

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Rajendranagar and Narsingi teams apprehended a habitual chain snatcher on Wednesday during a vehicle check at Alkapur Colony. The police seized a 30 gram gold chain, a bike, and a mobile phone from his possession.

The arrested person, identified as Uppugunta Sagar (24) of Lingampally, works as a private school van driver. Previously, he worked as a food delivery boy. In 2022, he was arrested by KPHB police and sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, on August 17, a complaint was received from Ganga Bhavani; she stated that an unknown male, riding an Activa bike and wearing a helmet, suddenly approached her from the back and forcefully snatched her gold nuptial thread (pusthela thadu) from her neck and fled away.

On Wednesday, during the vehicle check, the police found the accused riding a scooter under suspicious circumstances. Upon questioning, he confessed to the crime. The police registered a case, and further investigation is on.