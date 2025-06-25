JH Assembly Bypoll: Don’t shoot in the dark over candidate, Cong leaders told

Hyderabad: AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has warned party leaders against making any further comments on the selection of the candidate for the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. Instead, the leader has set a significant target for the State party leadership this time: to firmly establish the party’s presence in the city.

During the Political Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, Meenakshi Natarajan made it clear that this by-election “must be won at any cost.” City in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with all leaders within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits for the Jubilee Hills election.

In light of recent speculation regarding candidate selection, even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has maintained that the candidate has not yet been finalised and urged party members to cease discussions on the matter.

Meenakshi Natarajan assured that those who work diligently for the party will “definitely be provided with opportunities in various committees and political positions.”

She informed attendees that field reviews are being conducted to strengthen the party at the village, mandal, and district levels. She reiterated that the government is working sincerely to fulfil its promises to the people and suggested that the Panchayat Sangathan should play a key role in the upcoming local body elections.

The AICC in-charge further informed that steps are being taken to resolve internal differences and coordination issues with new leaders within the party. She suggested that two observers be appointed for each district and that committed workers be identified in the committees. Meenakshi Natarajan called on activists to convey the government’s achievements, such as the 42% BC quota, SC classification, and caste census, to the public, and to actively confront what she termed the “false propaganda of the BJP and BRS.”