JNTUH showcases progress in academics, research and innovation

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) presented its one‑year progress report, highlighting achievements in academics, research, collaborations, student support, and institutional development.

Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, spoke on the theme ‘Collective Effort – Transforming JNTUH into a Research-Driven and Industry-Aligned Technological University’ during an event on Tuesday, attended by media, directors, principals, alumni, and staff.

The university introduced the R25 curriculum for UG and PG programmes, developed with input from industry experts, alumni and premier institutions. The curriculum integrates skill development courses and industry‑relevant competencies, ensuring uniformity across constituent and affiliated colleges.

JNTUH also signed new MoUs with Reutlingen University Knowledge Foundation and Universität Kassel in Germany, while celebrating 20 years of collaboration with Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden. Collaborations with ARCI and BHEL R&D facilitated internships and joint research. A mega job fair attracted 2,000 candidates, while TCS iON and Google Grow programmes trained students for employment. At UCESTH alone, 652 students secured placements with packages ranging from Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs per annum.

Research projects worth Rs 10.65 crore were funded by MEITY, UGC, AICTE, DST, and CSIR, addressing deep technologies, renewable energy, environment, and healthcare. JNTUH admitted 214 PhD scholars and established eight new research centres. Under the RESPOND–Basket 2047 initiative, priority domains were identified to align research with industry needs. The innovation ecosystem incubated 23 start‑ups, raising Rs 6.3 crore.

Directorates were streamlined for efficiency, and convocations were organised within eight months. JNTUH granted autonomous status to 97 affiliated colleges, while 103 achieved NAAC accreditation and 64 secured NBA accreditation. Outreach activities included 41 professional development courses under UGC‑MMTTC, training 4,134 participants.

The Diamond Jubilee Global Alumni Meet honoured 47 achievers, with alumni pledging Rs 90.70 lakhs for student innovation. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 86.48 crore were completed, with additional investments underway.

JNTUH holds an NAAC ‘A+’ grade and ranks 94 in NIRF 2025 Engineering. Awards include the ISTE Lifetime Fellowship and National Geospatial Faculty Fellow recognition. Looking forward, the university aims to improve rankings, scale startup funding to Rs 10 crore, expand collaborations, and implement AI‑powered personalised learning systems.