Job aspirants left high and dry: Don't lose hope, govt appeals to studentsx

Hyderabad: The TSPSC scam has left the job aspirants badly shaken in Telangana. Majority of them feel that they are being punished for the fault of a few people. Cancellation of the exams or announcing some slew of measures claiming to be big reforms is not the solution.

Those who qualified for the Group-1 exams say that having put in hard work for about a year or so and spending couple of lakhs on coaching, they are now left in the lurch. No one can compensate for the time and money they had spent and on the top of it, now there is no guarantee about whether they will pass again or not. Some officials feel that the government should also look at the aspect of compensating the poor students who had to spend money on preparing for exams and take some decision.

In the meantime, officials appealed to the job aspirants not to get depressed and not to lose confidence and the Government announced a slew of major decisions like waiver of fee for cancelled exams, round-the-clock reading rooms, online free study material and strengthening of study circles for preparation for competitive exams.



Taking serious note of the suicide of a Group-1 job-aspirant K Naveen in Siricilla district, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a high-level meeting with top officials, including ministers and TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy.

The Chief Minister instructed the Director-General of Police to conduct an in-depth probe into the paper leak to find any political conspiracy because one of the accused in the paper leak Rajashekhar Reddy was active member of BJP. On the other hand, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that the PA of IT Minister K T Rama Rao was also involved in the scam. He alleged that in Malayala mandal of Karimnagar district, the candidates who appeared for Group-1 exams got 100 out of 100 marks.

But at a media conference, KTR said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that two persons were primarily involved in the paper leak episode. He asked opposition not to politicise the issue. Taking exception to the demand of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar that he should resign, KTR said he cannot be made responsible. The state government has no role in the functioning of TSPSC. "How he or the IT department connected with the issue," he asked.