Job Awareness Program Under Indigo Airlines

Nagar kurnool: A Job Awareness Program was held at the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool for the students. College Principal M. Anjaya stated that, during the program, Indigo Airlines Air Craft Maintenance Engineer Mahitha delivered important information regarding job opportunities and preparation strategies for various competitive examinations.

Engineer Mahitha explained, through digital videos, the steps students need to take to prepare for jobs in the airline sector as well as other competitive examinations. “There is stiff competition for jobs in both the government and private sectors today, so it is essential for students to be well-prepared,” he noted.

Delete Edit

During the program, the students were briefed on the essential skills and preparation methods necessary for securing employment. Following the session, Principal Anjay expressed his delight at the “Indian Academy of Competitive Exams Awareness Motivation Program” and extended special thanks to Engineer Mahitha. He hoped that students would fully utilize such opportunities to secure promising jobs in the future and achieve higher professional status.

Vice Principal Vanitha and other faculty members also participated in the event.