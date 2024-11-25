Job mela at Masab Tank tomorrow

Hyderabad: Top companies are expected to participate in the Masab Tank mega job mela 2024 being held at Khaja Mansion in Masab Tank on Tuesday. The job mela also provides work from home jobs.

The event will be held from 7 am to 2 pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community, or religion. According to engineer Mannan Khan, founder of Deccan Blasters, everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills and on-spot offer letters if selected. It is being held by a city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters with Visas Vision overseas education.

Mannan said that several unemployed youth are in search of jobs in the city and that this job mela is the best opportunity to get placed. For more details, he urged those interested to contact the phone number 8374315052. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 18,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added.

“Qualification of candidates should be a minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience; the interviews will be conducted at the venue,” he said.

Direct interviews are available in 70 companies for jobs including IT, banking, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, and accounts, among other jobs.