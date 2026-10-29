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Job Mela in Mahabubabad on October 30 for KIMS Hospital Posts

In Short

District Employment Officer T. Rajitha said candidates aged between 18 and 28 years, who have completed Intermediate or Degree, are eligible to attend the recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be provided training and employment opportunities.

District Employment Office, Mahabubabad
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District Employment Office, Mahabubabad

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MAHABUBABAD: The District Employment Office, Mahabubabad, will organise a job mela on October 30 to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth. Candidates will be recruited for Hospital Billing Executive and General Duty Assistant posts at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

District Employment Officer T. Rajitha said candidates aged between 18 and 28 years, who have completed Intermediate or Degree, are eligible to attend the recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be provided training and employment opportunities.

Venue and documents

Eligible and interested candidates should attend the District Employment Office at the District Collectorate, second floor, Room No. 25, on October 30

Applicants have been asked to bring their educational qualification certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank account details.

The District Employment Officer urged unemployed youth to make use of the opportunity. The Mahabubabad District Employment Office regularly conducts job melas to place unemployed youth in private-sector vacancies.

KOTHA RAMESH
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KOTHA RAMESH

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Mahabubabad Job MelaKIMS Hospital JobsTelangana JobsDistrict Employment OfficeJob Opportunities
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