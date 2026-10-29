- Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Claims River Is Cleaner; AAP Challenges BJP To Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
- Global security landscape increasingly fragmented, contested: Foreign Secretary Misri at VISV-2026
- Apple Raises iPhone, MacBook Prices as Chipmakers Gain Power
- West Bengal on Alert After Glacial Lake Outburst In Bhutan, Officials Monitor Sankosh River
- ‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
- Recuperating Prasidh ruled out of NZ ODIs; Siraj added to India 'A' squad
- Chunky Panday wishes his 'little big girl' Ananya Panday on her birthday, shares adorable father-daughter moments
- ED raids four places in Bengal in Rs 280 crore bank fraud case
Job Mela in Mahabubabad on October 30 for KIMS Hospital Posts
In Short
District Employment Officer T. Rajitha said candidates aged between 18 and 28 years, who have completed Intermediate or Degree, are eligible to attend the recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be provided training and employment opportunities.
MAHABUBABAD: The District Employment Office, Mahabubabad, will organise a job mela on October 30 to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth. Candidates will be recruited for Hospital Billing Executive and General Duty Assistant posts at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.
District Employment Officer T. Rajitha said candidates aged between 18 and 28 years, who have completed Intermediate or Degree, are eligible to attend the recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be provided training and employment opportunities.
Venue and documents
Eligible and interested candidates should attend the District Employment Office at the District Collectorate, second floor, Room No. 25, on October 30
Applicants have been asked to bring their educational qualification certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank account details.
The District Employment Officer urged unemployed youth to make use of the opportunity. The Mahabubabad District Employment Office regularly conducts job melas to place unemployed youth in private-sector vacancies.
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure
'Public banks are not assets to be sold off': Rahul Gandhi amid IDBI bank sale row
'Insult to constitutional institutions': BJP leaders criticise Rahul, Oppn over Nov 1 rally against SIR
Telangana Congress leaders Head to Delhi for INDIA block rally