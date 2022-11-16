Jockey will set up manufacturing units in Ibrahimpatnan & Mulugu: KTR

Hyderabad: IT minister KTR on Wednesday took to Twitter and announced that State is continuing its good run in attracting new investments and succeeded in getting Page Industries, makers of the Jockey Brand of innerwear, to set up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu.

He added that these will produce one crore garments and create 7,000 jobs in the State.

"Delighted to share that popular innerwear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu, producing 1crore garments creating 7000 jobs in the State, " he announced on microblogging platform Twitter.

"Hearty welcome and best wishes to the company as it embraces Telangana," Rama Rao further added.

The company is the newest addition to the existing textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem. The investors in Telangana's textile and garment segment include players like Kitex, Welspun, Ganesha Ecosphere, Youngone, Gokaldas Images, Whitegold Spintex, Divya Textiles and others.