"Jogulamba Gadwal Celebrates Dheeksha Day: Honoring KCR’s Historic Sacrifice for Telangana".

Gadwal : The Jogulamba Gadwal district resonated with the fervor of Dheeksha Day on Friday, commemorating a pivotal moment in Telangana’s history. Former MLC and Dheeksha Day district in-charge Karne Prabhakar, Alampur MLA Vijaya Reddy, and former Sports Authority Chairman Anjaneyulu Goud graced the event organized at the BRS party office under the leadership of Basu Hanumanthu Naidu.

The event highlighted the significant role of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in the Telangana movement. Leaders emphasized that without the efforts of KCR, the Telangana agitation would not have achieved its success. They described the day of KCR's indefinite hunger strike as a turning point in the fight for statehood, calling it a day that every Telangana citizen must remember.

The program began with floral tributes to the Telangana Talli statue, followed by the ceremonial pouring of milk on KCR's portrait and hoisting of the BRS party flag. Karne Prabhakar noted, "This day marks a monumental chapter in Telangana’s history when KCR, following Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence, undertook a life-threatening hunger strike, leading to the UPA government's declaration of Telangana statehood on December 9. KCR’s sacrifice infused new energy into the movement and inspired countless individuals."

Prabhakar urged the public to remember KCR's unwavering spirit and commitment to the cause, emphasizing his role as the father of Telangana. He added, "KCR's perseverance turned the dream of a separate Telangana into reality, proving his mettle as a fearless leader who challenged decades of oppression and fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana’s people."

Prominent Attendees:

Several prominent leaders and BRS party workers attended the event, including Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Gattu Mandal ZPTC Basu Shyamala, Vijay Kumar, Patel Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Monesh, D. Shekhar Naidu, Alampur Municipal Chairman Manorama Venkatesh, Vaddepalli Municipal Chairman Karuna Suri, Aija Municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna, MPTC Roopavathi Kishtappa, Jayasimha Reddy, R. Kishore, Sankapuram Ramudu, Tirumalesh, Ganjipeta Raju, Sri Ramulu, Kurava Premalatha Pallya, Muni Mourya, Pacharla Srinivasulu, Noor Pasha, Raju Naidu, MD Maj, Kolai Bhaskar, S. Ramu, Valmiki Nagaraju, Gajula Krishna Reddy, Nakka Ravi, Gowardhan, and several others.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from party members and supporters from across Gadwal and Alampur constituencies, celebrating the indomitable spirit of KCR and the historic achievements of the Telangana movement.











































