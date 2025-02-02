Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Inaugurates Share Ali Premier League – Season 2.

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized the importance of excelling in cricket and striving for recognition at the state and national levels. He encouraged young athletes to develop their skills alongside academics and make the district proud with their performance.









On Sunday, the District Collector attended the inauguration of the Share Ali Premier League – Season 2 cricket tournament as the chief guest at the indoor stadium in the district headquarters. Addressing the gathering, he urged students to focus on both education and sports, highlighting the need for regular training in the sports grounds established in rural areas. He stated that the tournament would serve as a great platform to identify and promote talented cricketers from Gadwal.









The tournament, scheduled from February 2 to February 9, features six competing teams. The Collector stressed that victory and defeat are natural in sports, encouraging participants to stay motivated and work towards future success. To mark the opening of the tournament, he released doves as a symbol of peace and personally faced the first ball of the event.





The event was attended by Tahsildar Mallikarjun, District Youth and Sports Officer Jitender, Advocate Bhimsen Rao, and several players and sports enthusiasts.