"Jogulamba Gadwal District Hospital Hosts Review Meeting on Mental Health and Legal Issues".

Gadwal : Gadwal District Hospital hosted a crucial review meeting today on "Mental Health and Legal Issues," under the supervision of District Superintendent Dr. Indira. The session aimed to raise awareness among patients and trainee students about the legal challenges faced by individuals with mental health conditions and intellectual disabilities.

Key Guest & Participants:

The event was attended by Smt. Ganta Kavitha Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, as the chief guest. Several district health officials, including DMHO Dr. S.K. Siddappa, NCD Program Officer Dr. Sandhya Kiran Mai, Dr. Vrushali, NCD Program Coordinator Shyam Sunder, and mental health specialist Pradeep Kumar, participated in the session.

Key Highlights:

During the discussion, Smt. Ganta Kavitha Devi emphasized that individuals suffering from mental health disorders and intellectual disabilities often struggle to exercise their legal rights due to their unique psychological conditions and impaired decision-making abilities. To address this challenge, she announced the establishment of a "Legal Services Unit – MANONYAAY" under the NALSA Act, ensuring medical and legal assistance for such individuals.

The attending experts and officials educated participants about the legal entitlements of mental health patients and the available support systems. The session concluded with an interactive discussion, making it a successful awareness initiative.

This meeting marked a significant step in bridging the gap between healthcare and legal services for vulnerable individuals in Jogulamba Gadwal district.















