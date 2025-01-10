"Jogulamba Gadwal Health Officials Assure Public: No Panic Over HMPV Virus".

Gadwal : Gadwal District Medical and Health Officer, Dr. S.K. Siddappa, addressed public concerns regarding the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), urging residents not to panic. HMPV, a respiratory virus identified globally since 2001, recently gained attention due to its spread in China. Dr. Siddappa clarified that HMPV is one of several respiratory viruses that primarily cause infections during winter and early spring. In most cases, the infection is self-limiting and resolves on its own, posing no significant pandemic threat.

Preventive Measures for the Public

Dr. Siddappa outlined the following preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection:

1. Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or wear a mask.

2. Wash hands with soap or use sanitizers after returning from outside.

3. Avoid crowded places and maintain distance from infected individuals.

4. Refrain from visiting public areas if experiencing symptoms like cough, fever, or sneezing.

5. Drink plenty of water daily and consume nutritious food.

6. Stay home if unwell, limit interactions with others, and ensure adequate rest.

Practices to Avoid

The public was advised to avoid the following:

1. Shaking hands with others.

2. Sharing or reusing tissues and handkerchiefs.

3. Close contact with sick individuals; avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth frequently.

4. Spitting in public places.

5. Self-medicating without consulting a doctor.

Health Department Preparedness

Dr. Siddappa assured that the district health department is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to address any concerns. Public hospitals are prepared to provide necessary treatments, with staff on standby.

Dr. Vinod, Superintendent of Gadwal Government Hospital, confirmed that isolation wards and sufficient beds with an adequate oxygen supply have been arranged to handle potential ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) or SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases, as directed by Dr. Siddappa.

The district medical authorities emphasized that there is no need for fear or anxiety regarding the HMPV virus and urged citizens to follow the guidelines to maintain safety and health.