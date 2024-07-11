Jogulamba recives a total of 5866 623 rupees through Hundi offerings

Gadwal: The Executive officer of the Jogulamba Temples Purandhar has stated that ...

At the Devasthanam (temple)of Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swami, a buzz of activity surrounded the sacred grounds as devotees from near and far gathered for the highly anticipated hundi counting. This sacred ritual, held every 110 days, was a testament to the faith and generosity of countless visitors.

As the early morning sun bathed the temple in a golden glow, the priests and temple officials prepared for the meticulous process of counting the offerings. The atmosphere was one of reverence and anticipation. The previous 110 days had seen a steady stream of devotees, each leaving behind a piece of their devotion in the form of offerings.

The counting began with the opening of the main hundi. The first count revealed a substantial collection of ₹49,12,941.00, a sum that spoke volumes of the faith people had in the deity. As the priests moved on to the hundi at the Annadana Satram, where free meals were served to pilgrims, they discovered ₹9,37,134.00. This was followed by a collection of ₹5,16,548.00 from other donations.

In total, the temple had received ₹58,66,623.00 in cash donations, a remarkable testament to the devotion of the pilgrims. But the offerings didn’t stop at cash. Among the notes and coins, the counting team found an array of foreign currencies: 3 American Dollars, 5 Australian Dollars, 5 Dubai Dirhams, 10 Singapore Dollars, and 5 Canadian Dollars. These donations reflected the temple’s global reach and the diverse backgrounds of its visitors.

The treasure trove of offerings also included precious metals. The team carefully weighed and recorded 33 grams of mixed gold and 344 grams of mixed silver. These contributions added a gleam to the already significant collection.

As the counting concluded, the temple officials expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming generosity of the devotees. The funds and precious metals collected would be used for the upkeep of the temple, the Annadana Satram, and various charitable activities undertaken by the temple.

The story of the hundi counting at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swami Devasthanam spread quickly, a tale of unwavering faith and the incredible support of a global community. Each rupee, each dollar, each gram of gold and silver was more than just an offering; it was a symbol of devotion, a gesture of goodwill, and a prayer for blessings.

In the heart of the temple, as the last rays of the sun dipped below the horizon, the deities seemed to glow brighter, as if acknowledging and blessing the countless hearts that had come together in this sacred place. The Devasthanam stood not just as a temple, but as a beacon of hope, unity, and faith, its walls echoing with the prayers and gratitude of the many who had contributed to its sanctity.