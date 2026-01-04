BC Protection Act a historic milestone in country: TNSF

Anantapur: Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF) State secretary Amar Yadav hailed the proposed BC Protection Act as a historic milestone, aimed at preventing social boycotts, abuse, attacks, harassment and atrocities against Backward Classes (BCs).

At a press conference with BC Associations JAC district president Ashwarth, Yadav described the Act as a long-pending demand of the BC community. He alleged that some upper-caste leaders, intolerant of BCs' social and political progress in villages, were resorting to unwarranted intimidation and attacks. He claimed BC government officials often faced harassment, threats and victimisation from political leaders, including warnings of suspension, causing severe mental and professional distress.

Yadav thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for initiating the legislation, saying BC community would remain forever indebted to him. He urged all political parties to transcend partisan interests and unanimously support the Bill in the Assembly and Council for its swift passage and Governor's approval. Emphasising collective responsibility, he called on legislators to view the Act as a measure of social justice.