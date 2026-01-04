Awareness seminar held on environmental protection

Kurnool: An awareness seminar on environmental protection for private hospitals and industries in Kurnool district was held on Saturday at Pollution Control Board office in Venkataramana Colony, organised by Kurnool Pollution Control Board.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary B Leela Venkata Seshadri, the chief guest, highlighted Air Pollution Control Act, 1981, aimed at improving air quality and preventing factory emissions, and Water Pollution Control Act, 1974, to stop water pollution from industrial and hospital waste. He urged industries to follow Pollution Control Board standards. Environmental Engineer PV Kishore Reddy stressed proper biomedical waste management in hospitals to prevent soil and water pollution, emphasising compliance with central government guidelines.

Industrial Promotion Officer Daniel called for preventing industrial waste from polluting water bodies and appealed for collective environmental protection.

AEE Sai Kishore, analysts Imran, Ramakrishna, Pavan and others participated.