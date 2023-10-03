Live
- Following are foreign exchange rates on october-03-2023
- Asian Games: Atanu, Dhiraj lose in shoot-offs in recurve archery quarterfinals
- Live Update: PM Modi to arrive soon to Nizamabad
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 12 for Rs 32,999
- Close shave for passengers as bus hangs on bridge over Mahanadi
- Nara Lokesh's CID inquiry in IRR case postponed to October 10
- New Zealand academics call for single gender hospital rooms
- Australian states remain on high alert due to bushfires
- UP issues guidelines for production, sale of biodiesel
- Significant 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Nepal Epicenter: Oct 3, 2023
Jolt to BRS, Palakurthi ZPTC Kandula Sandhya Rani quits from party
Says that the party workers collected funds and has worked hard for Korukanti Chander’s win in 2018. She alleged that after Chander won, he embezzled crores in RFCL's ash, sand and jobs in Ramagundam
Ramagundem: BRS faced shock in Ramagundam, after Palakurti ZPTC Kandula Sandhya Rani resigned from the party. On this occasion, Sandhya Rani made sensational allegations against Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chandar.
She said that the party workers collected funds and has worked hard for Korukanti Chander’s win in 2018. She alleged that after Chander won, he embezzled crores in RFCL's ash, sand and jobs in Ramagundam.
Sandhya Rani shed tears saying that she has been humiliated for 20 years. She announced that she will contest as an independent candidate from Ramagundam. Sandhya Rani asked the people of Ramagundam to give her a chance.
