Jolt to BRS, Palakurthi ZPTC Kandula Sandhya Rani quits from party

Ramagundem: BRS faced shock in Ramagundam, after Palakurti ZPTC Kandula Sandhya Rani resigned from the party. On this occasion, Sandhya Rani made sensational allegations against Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chandar.

She said that the party workers collected funds and has worked hard for Korukanti Chander’s win in 2018. She alleged that after Chander won, he embezzled crores in RFCL's ash, sand and jobs in Ramagundam.

Sandhya Rani shed tears saying that she has been humiliated for 20 years. She announced that she will contest as an independent candidate from Ramagundam. Sandhya Rani asked the people of Ramagundam to give her a chance.